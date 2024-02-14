Staunton names new director of tourism from Appalachia, a 2023 Business Person of the Year

Samantha Johnson has been named the new Director of Tourism for the City of Staunton and will assume her new role in mid-April 2024.

“We are thrilled that Samantha is joining our team as we launch into the busy spring tourism season,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “Samantha brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective from her time leading the tourism team in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.”

Johnson has more than a decade of experience in sales, marketing and creative destination development. A native of Appalachia, she has worked within the mission of creating, serving and enriching rural communities, most recently in eastern Kentucky.