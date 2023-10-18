Countries
Staunton: DEI Commission reaching finish line to deliver final report to city council
Local, Politics

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Staunton DEI
Image courtesy City of Staunton

Staunton’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission will share preliminary findings of their work at a public hearing on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

The DEI Commission will also share key recommendations from the public input received to date.

“The Commission has been gathering and analyzing data about our community for the past 18 months,” said DEI Commission Chair Sabrina Burress. “And, although there are areas of study that require continued focus, we’re excited to share our findings and hear from the community as we work to finalize our report that will be presented to City Council in December.”

DEI Commission members will review their findings and recommendations in the areas of mental health, affordable housing, health and well-being, childcare and education and other prominent areas of equity and inclusion.

The public will have the opportunity to provide comment via Zoom and in person. Each person will be allotted three minutes for comment.

The DEI Commission will give their final report and recommendations to City Council on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the

The public hearing and final report will be held in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in City Hall at 116 West Beverley St. in Staunton.

For more information or for Zoom access to the meeting, visit www.staunton.va.us/equity.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

