St. Bonaventure makes the plays late, snaps six-game VCU winning streak

VCU had its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a tough 61-58 loss to St. Bonaventure at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) led by as many as nine early in the second half, but the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 A-10) chipped away, and took control late with three free throws by Moses Flowers in the final 19 seconds.

VCU got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Jalen DeLoach, who posted his third double-double of the season.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the Rams in scoring with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting, and he also led the team in assists with six.

St. Bonaventure had three players in double figures. Flowers and Yann Farrell put up 15 points each, while Chad Venning chipped in 13 points.