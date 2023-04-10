Countries
St. Anne's-Belfield School set to honor long-time lacrosse coach Bo Perriello
Sports

St. Anne’s-Belfield School set to honor long-time lacrosse coach Bo Perriello

Chris Graham
Published date:
lacrosse
(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will honor long-time boys lacrosse coach Bo Perriello before the Saints’ game on Friday at 5 p.m.

Perriello, a 1989 alum of St. Anne’s-Belfield and the current Upper School Chemistry teacher, who has led STAB to five state championships as head coach, was named earlier this year to serve as head of school at Field School, and announced before the season that the 2023 lacrosse season would be his last.

“We are grateful for Bo’s dedication to our lacrosse program,” St. Anne’s-Belfield Director of Athletics Seth Kushkin said. “His passion for coaching and mentorship of student-athletes have made a lasting impact on Saints Athletics.”

“We are excited to see one of our own alumni take on the leadership role at Field School, especially one who values whole-child education and mentorship of boys so deeply,” says Head of School Autumn A. Graves. “Bo’s experience as a coach, mentor, advisor, and teacher grants him a unique position to serve the boys of Field School with a broad perspective.”

Chris Graham

