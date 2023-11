Abigail Spanberger, rumored for the past few months to be gearing up for a run at the Virginia governor job in 2025, made it official on Monday, announcing her candidacy for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

Chris Graham breaks down the first entry into the 2025 race, and discusses the intraparty challenge in the House Republican caucus that Todd Gilbert was able to withstand to win election as the House Minority Leader.