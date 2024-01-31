Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Spanberger, House Democrats push GOP to work together to address U.S. gun violence
Politics, US & World

Spanberger, House Democrats push GOP to work together to address U.S. gun violence

Chris Graham
Published date:
abigail spanberger
Photo: Abigail Spanberger campaign/Facebook

More than 43,000 Americans died from gun violence in 2023, and in case you were wondering, yes, gun deaths are a uniquely American problem.

The U.S. gun homicide rate is 26 times higher than that of the next-highest rate among high-income nations.

Firearm fatalities are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States.

And we do nothing about it.

Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House, is among 122 House Democrats trying, almost certainly without any hope for actual positive action, to get Republicans to work with them on measures to fight this epidemic of gun violence deaths.

“As members who advocate for action on gun violence prevention, we know that it is impossible to set aside a week that isn’t marked by a mass shooting, or a single day that wasn’t touched by preventable gun violence tragedies,” the group wrote in a letter to House Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It is unfathomable that House Republican leadership has thus far refused to take any action to address the gun violence epidemic, which is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers,” the Democrats said in the letter.

The letter was accompanied by a 2024 calendar marking the one-year anniversary of every mass shooting that took place in the United States in 2023 — on which more than 50 days mark the one-year anniversary of four or more mass shootings.

Yes, that’s political gamesmanship, but the point is made.

“While there is bipartisan agreement that mental health is a serious public safety issue in our country, the gun homicide rate in the United States is 26 times that of other wealthy nations. It is not credible to address the gun violence epidemic without working to prevent people who are a danger to themselves or others from accessing firearms. We again ask you to work with Democrats on any policies to end the gun violence epidemic,” the letter concluded.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Investigation looks at inmate contraband, preferential treatment at detention center
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Baseball, Sports

Scott German: Much anticipated sale of Baltimore Orioles apparently finalized 

Scott German
theater
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘West Side Story’ Broadway actress, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient dies at 91

Rebecca Barnabi

Multiple Tony award winner and Broadway actress Chita Rivera died today, seven days after turning 91. Rivera was born in Washington, D.C.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Baseball, Schools, Sports

Baseball executive, UMW alum encourages students to take risks, build relationships

Rebecca Barnabi

Before Jin Wong graduated from UMW in 1997, he applied for an internship with the Atlanta Braves and was given a choice. 

Fentanyl
Cops & Courts, Health, Politics, Virginia

One Pill Can Kill: AG Miyares and FL Suzanne Youngkin launch fentanyl awareness campaign

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug, firearm charges

Crystal Graham
congress money
Politics, US & World

Group claims No Labels is using its nonprofit status to fund dark money politics

Chris Graham
healthcare
Health, US & World

Report: ‘Swift action is urgently needed to slow the curve’ of syphilis epidemic

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status