Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Arlington County enables dog park, bar to put paws on sustainability funding
Arts & Media, Virginia

Arlington County enables dog park, bar to put paws on sustainability funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Arlington County, Virginia.

Snouts & Stouts held its grand opening on Dec. 9 as the only indoor dog park and bar in Northern Virginia.

Snouts & Stouts building owner Anthony Henderson teamed with private capital provider Capital Bank for the bank’s first Arlington Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) project.

C-PACE enables Snouts & Stouts to make a series of sustainable energy upgrades, which will allow for updates to the building’s façade, HVAC system and water system.

Under C-PACE, owners of existing buildings can obtain financing for up to 100 percent of the cost of energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation projects for up to 25 years. Arlington County was the first county in Virginia to enact a C-PACE ordinance, launching the program in 2018 as part of the county’s Arlington Initiative to Rethink Energy (AIRE).

Daniel Ramos, founder of Snouts & Stouts, learned about C-PACE after reaching out to Arlington Economic Development.

“I saw the goal for this building and how we could work together on the energy programs. I was already initiating energy programs upgrades — such as better insulation and an all-electric HVAC system,” Ramos said. “I saw this innovative public-private partnership program as a way to finance additional sustainability measures and improve the comfort of the space for my customers.”

Beyond existing structures, commercial property developers can also access C-PACE financing for up to 20 percent of a new building’s total eligible construction cost.

“Building owners play an integral role in advancing the Arlington community’s sustainability goals, and even mundane improvements such as adding insulation, properly weatherizing the building shell, or installing a heat pump can have transformative impacts on energy use,” Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said. “This effort follows our first (and the Commonwealth’s first) successful C-PACE project, and is among the many actions taken to further goals in our Community Energy Plan.”

Sustainable Real Estate Solutions (SRS) partners with state and local governments to administer C-PACE programs. Founded in 2010 and based in Trumbull, Conn. by experienced commercial real estate and energy efficiency professionals, the company’s proprietary technology-enabled EPIC Platform streamlines the management of the data-intensive C-PACE technical and financial underwriting process. SRS’s Investor Confidence Project-credentialed quality assurance methodology has facilitated more than $475 million in C-PACE financing nationwide. SRS empowers C-PACE public-private partnerships across the country.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Youngkin today announced investments of $500 million in conservation, such as critical funding infrastructure in Norfolk and Richmond. 

steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham

AFP editor Chris Graham answers reader questions on the status of UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome and former UVA Football great Anthony Poindexter.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Climate, Local, Virginia

Virginia: Weekend forecast includes rain, wind, snow plus a look ahead to Christmas Day

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

AG Miyares provides official opinion on proton radiation therapy in cancer treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy