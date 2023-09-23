Countries
Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis makes NCAA football history
Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis makes NCAA football history

Chris Graham
Published date:
haley van voorhis
Photo: Shenandoah University Athletics

Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman non-kicker to appear in an NCAA football game.

Van Voorhis, a 5’6”, 145-pound safety, entered the game in the first quarter and got in the scorebook with a quarterback hurry on a third-down play in Shenandoah’s 48-7 win over Juniata.

Van Voorhis was a 2019 honorable-mention all-state safety at Christchurch High School (The Plains, Va.), and for the past two seasons, she was a member of the JV team at Shenandoah.

She is also a member of the track team at Shenandoah, running sprints.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

