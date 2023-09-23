Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis makes NCAA football history

Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman non-kicker to appear in an NCAA football game.

Van Voorhis, a 5’6”, 145-pound safety, entered the game in the first quarter and got in the scorebook with a quarterback hurry on a third-down play in Shenandoah’s 48-7 win over Juniata.

Van Voorhis was a 2019 honorable-mention all-state safety at Christchurch High School (The Plains, Va.), and for the past two seasons, she was a member of the JV team at Shenandoah.

She is also a member of the track team at Shenandoah, running sprints.