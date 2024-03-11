Shenandoah National Park to burn nearly 90 acres at Big Meadows

Shenandoah National Park fire managers plan to burn nearly 90 acres at Big Meadows some time between today and April 15, weather permitting.

No date has been finalized.

A portion of Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive), the open area across from Byrd Visitor Center, is burned each year for the purpose of maintaining the open vista by preventing encroachment from small trees and shrubs.

Fire managers anticipate one day of operations to complete the project.

Prescribed burns are ignited by fire managers under a pre-determined set of conditions, including temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, wind direction, fuel moisture and resource availability.

Prescribed burns will be conducted as interagency projects, with local support, under the guidance and direction of trained and experienced National Park Service personnel.

Smoke from the burn may be visible in and around the Big Meadows area.

Visitors driving in areas of smoke should take additional care by slowing down and ensuring their headlights are on.

All park facilities will remain open during the prescribed burn.

Access to Big Meadows will be restricted during the burn.