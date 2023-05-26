Countries

newsshenandoah national park seeks public input on planned changes to backcountry camping permits
Virginia

Shenandoah National Park seeks public input on planned changes to backcountry camping permits 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firewood
(© zadorozhna – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah National Park plans to implement a new permitting system for backcountry camping in 2024. As the park moves forward, the park service is asking for the public’s input through a virtual meeting or comment portal.

A virtual public meeting will be held June 6 at 7 p.m. to provide more details on the implementation of the permitting system. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the new system.

Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available for 30 days, and the public is invited to provide written input.

The establishment of a new online permitting system will allow the park to track and understand backcountry use to ensure the protection of resources and provide an improved visitor experience.

The fee-based online registration system through recreation.gov will allow users to plan their trip in advance with current information using a reliable system.

The permit will have an associated fee that will provide financial support for management of the park’s backcountry.

Shenandoah National Park has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system, and most of these programs require fees.

Backcountry, or “wilderness camping” refers to camping in remote areas of the park rather than in developed campgrounds with amenities.

Park managers will evaluate the public comments and develop a plan for implementation.

This system will be implemented in 2024, and additional details will be provided as the park moves forward.

For information or to get a link to attend the public meeting, visit www.nps.gov/shen

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

