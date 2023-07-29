Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Shenandoah County Planner honored with Foxhound Award designated for new professionals
Virginia

Shenandoah County Planner honored with Foxhound Award designated for new professionals

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hinkle shenandoah county planner foxhound award
Submitted photo

Shenandoah County Planner Tyler Hinkle was honored this month by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association with its Foxhound Award for Distinguished New Professionals.

Hinkle, the planner within the Office of Community Development, has held the role during his undergraduate studies and the entirety of his graduate studies at the University of Virginia.

“Tyler’s planning skills touch on related yet complex subject matters including zoning, permitting, public finance, conservation, agriculture and energy sustainability,” said Julie Chop, Vice President of External Affairs for APA Virginia. “Tyler is an outstanding asset to the Commonwealth’s corps of planning professionals and has contributed to the long-term vibrancy of the entire Shenandoah Valley through his achievements.”

Hinkle was the lead planner for Shenandoah County’s Energy Ordinance, which was adopted in April 2023. The new Energy Ordinance was completed with input and guidance from a Solar Ordinance Review Committee that he worked closely with to aggregate existing standards for wind energy and large-scale solar facilities into a unified ordinance. He developed inclusive public engagement strategies and informative web resources to complete this project.

His work has also been instrumental in advancing “Shenandoah 2045: A Future Together” – Shenandoah County’s multi-year process for their new comprehensive plan.

Hinkle has supported the planning process’s Citizens Advisory Committee before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, while reaching out to the community to field no less than 25 public meetings across 2022 and 2023. These meetings blended traditional outreach measures with new innovations such as game theory exercises to ensure that the entire community’s voice is reflected and heard.

APA Virginia honored Hinkle during an award ceremony at its July 2023 annual conference in Roanoke.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
2 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
3 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 
4 Tony Elliott hedged his bet on Jay Woolfolk returning this fall: Now he’s paying the price
5 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight

Latest News

art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Culture, Local

Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries

Crystal Graham
Israel
Columns, Politics

Israel is on the brink of a disaster. Will history repeat itself?

Alon Ben-Meier

I tip my hat to every single Israeli demonstrator, the heroes who converged onto the streets for 30 consecutive weeks to protest the government’s sinister design to “reform” the judiciary.

acc kickoff
Sports

All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?

Chris Graham

The Florida State Board of Trustees has, apparently out of the blue, scheduled a board meeting for next week, which may or may not signal that the school is preparing to leave the ACC, depending on who you believe.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Public Safety, Virginia

New York man, arrested in Chesapeake, pleads guilty to attempted sex acts involving minor

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Public Works employee, wife plead guilty to fraud, $225K loss to city

Crystal Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Local, Public Safety

Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy