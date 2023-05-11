Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssentara health plans to combine into one medicaid option
Local

Sentara Health plans to combine into one Medicaid option

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Virginia Premier and Optima Health support nearly 750,000 Medicaid members in the Commonwealth.

Owned by Sentara Health, the two plans will combine into a single plan. Effective July 1, 2023, the two plans will move Medicaid membership to Optima Health.

“Bringing the Virginia Premier Medicaid membership over to Optima Health will enable us to continue to provide a superior customer experience for our Medicaid membership — while also creating efficiencies that support lower costs for the state and reduced administrative burden on health care providers.” Colin Drozdowski, president of Sentara Health Plans and executive vice president of Sentara Health, said. “This will allow Sentara to invest even more resources back into our communities and design a more seamless care and service experience.”

Virginia Premier Medicaid members enrolled as of June 30, 2023 will keep their same health coverage and benefits, but will become members of Optima Health. The Virginia Premier D-SNP will continue to operate under the Virginia Premier name and no changes in benefits and services will be necessary. Following the combination of the plans, Virginia Premier will not be a Medicaid plan option during open enrollment, but enrollees will be able to choose Optima Health for their Medicaid plan.

Sentara Health Plans is guiding members through the Medicaid Eligibility redetermination effort following the end of the national Public Health Emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic by either renewing their benefits or finding new healthcare coverage.

Sentara Health announced a new name for its facilities and for its health plans, Sentara Health Plans. As an Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) the change deepens the alignment between Sentara’s healthcare services and health plans. Sentara Health Plans will begin introducing the brand to the market this fall. Health plan members in Virginia will receive Sentara Health Plans ID cards around January 1, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County employee shut down gun-control protest citing rules that don’t exist
2 Waynesboro supports closing tourism information center, no plans to explore new location
3 ‘We’re just in a holding pattern’: Waynesboro School Board receives 2024 budget update
4 UVA guard Reece Beekman gets NBA Draft Combine invite: He’s probably gone
5 Report: UVA coaching staff has concerns over fit with QB transfer Tony Muskett

Latest News

police investigation
Virginia

Man stabbed, died after entering Norfolk home; no charges filed in case

Chris Graham
court law
U.S./World

Jury returns indictments against Delaware man, woman in interstate sex trafficking case

Chris Graham

A federal grand jury in Delaware has returned an indictment charging a Delaware man and woman with sex trafficking, labor trafficking and related charges.

broadband internet
U.S./World

Four men sentenced for their participation in child sex exploitation website

Chris Graham

Four men were sentenced this week for their participation in a website dedicated to child sexual exploitation.

basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty get invites to ESPN in-season hoops tournaments

Chris Graham
crow mary kathleen grissom charlottesville
Culture

Bestselling author Kathleen Grissom to read from novel more than 10 years in the making

Crystal Graham
paramount theater
Culture

Charlottesville Symphony to present music from sci-films, TV shows on June 10

Crystal Graham
African American Cultural Festival Staunton
Culture

African-American Heritage Festival returns to Staunton with new name, expansion

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy