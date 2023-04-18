Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssenate resolution affirms importance of local news a crucial check on our government
U.S./World

Senate resolution affirms importance of local news: ‘A crucial check on our government’

Chris Graham
Published date:
online news
(© Studio_East – stock.adobe.com)

A group of United States senators, including Mark Warner, D-Va. has introduced a resolution that would designate April as Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.

The idea behind the symbolic effort takes on a different reality in light of the story from McCurtain County, Oklahoma, where a group of local officials is being investigated after a recording surfaced in which Kevin Clardy, the county sheriff, discusses their knowledge of hit men and the location of two big holes in the context of complaints about two local news reporters.

Clardy’s response – that the recording had been altered, and that it was made illegally, and could lead to felony charges against the newspaper’s publisher, Bruce Willingham, who had left a voice-activated recorder in a county commission meeting room on March 6 because he said he suspected the public body would continue to conduct county business after the meeting had ended in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act.

On the recording, county commissioner Mark Jennings tells the group that he knew “where two deep holes were dug, if you ever need them,” to which Clardy responded, “I’ve got an excavator.”

Jennings later added that he knows “two or three hit men” in Louisiana, adding that “they’re very quiet guys.”

Willingham said local officials are upset about “stories we’ve run that cast the sheriff’s office in an unfavorable light,” including the death of Bobby Barrick, a Broken Bow, Okla., man who died at a hospital in 2022 after deputies shot him with a stun gun.

The newspaper has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office seeking body camera footage and other records connected to Barrick’s death.

Reporters, editors and publishers are engaged in this kind of activity every day in every community in the United States, and while it’s not common that U.S.-based local reporters face threats of death for doing their jobs, what so many do to keep local and state government honest can be sensitive work.

Two decades of change in the media industry has local news outlets fighting to stay afloat from a bottom-line perspective.

This, in turn, has pushed employment in newspaper, television, radio, and digital newsrooms in the United States down 26 percent, or 30,000 jobs, from 2008-2020.

In addition, more than 100 local newsrooms nationwide were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 30 percent of local television stations reporting budget cuts and staff reductions.

As of last fall, 42 local newspapers have closed or merged in Virginia alone, with significant staff cuts plaguing surviving papers.

The Senate resolution affirms the significance of local news in increasing civic engagement and strengthening democratic norms and practices, and acknowledges the valuable contributions of local journalism toward the maintenance of healthy and vibrant communities.

“In Virginia and across the country, local news outlets are relied on to keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions,” Warner said. “It is important that we continue to honor the hard work that local journalists do for our Commonwealth and for our democracy in the face of continued budget cuts, newsroom closures, and staff reductions that have made their work more challenging.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 ‘Our vision is that everyone has enough to eat’: Food bank forms five-year strategy
3 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

housing
Virginia

HUD announces grants, housing vouchers to address homelessness in Virginia

Crystal Graham
washington and lee university logo
Culture

W&L hosts 18th annual Tom Wolfe Weekend April 28-29

Crystal Graham

Washington and Lee University in Lexington will host its 18th annual Tom Wolfe Weekend on April 28-29 with author Amor Towles.

police car
Local

Augusta County residents want police body, dash cams: It’s time for leaders to deliver

Chris Graham

Augusta County residents, by wide margins, support outfitting county sheriff’s deputies and their vehicles with body and dash cams, and using county tax dollars to do so.

road closed sign
Local

Traffic alert: U.S. 250 detours overnight this week in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Advanced care planning: Are your affairs in order if the unthinkable should happen?

Rebecca Barnabi
elon musk twitter
U.S./World

Social media expert not surprised to see Twitter ‘antagonize’ NPR, PBS

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville awarded $7.1 million grant to complete upgrades to natural gas system

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy