U.S. Senate committee launches investigation of asthma inhaler prices

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) announced Monday it will investigate the price of asthma inhalers made by four pharmaceutical companies.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the committee, and Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Ben Ray Lujan and Edward Markey sent letters to the chief executives of AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK and Teva requesting information by January 22, 2024 about pricing and other business practices.

As reported by CNN, the committee seeks information about practices that may have reduced competition and kept costs of inhalers high in the United States.

“I am conducting an investigation into the efforts of these companies to pump up their profits by artificially inflating and manipulating the price of asthma inhalers that have been on the market for decades,” Sanders said in a news release. “The United States cannot continue to pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) applauded the announcement yesterday, and calls for action to break down barriers that prevent access to and limit affordability of asthma treatment.

“Ten people die each day from asthma. With appropriate treatment, asthma is a disease that can be controlled,” AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez said. “AAFA applauds the Senate HELP Committee for addressing the high costs of asthma inhalers. Access to these medications can save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and lower the more than $82 billion in annual costs to the US economy from this chronic disease.”