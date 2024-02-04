Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Scott German: Not ready to eat crow, but Bennett, Virginia turning the stove on for me 
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Not ready to eat crow, but Bennett, Virginia turning the stove on for me 

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett sideline
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

A month ago, a column I wrote, then doubled down on by authoring a follow-up, sticking to my opinion that the finish line may be closer for Tony Bennett than many thought, drew a firestorm of response.

That was after a 76-60 loss in Raleigh against NC State. That was the third of what would become a four-game road losing streak for UVA.

Here are a few of my remarks in that Jan. 6 article:

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has a young team, and playing some of the younger players will come at a cost.”

I stand by that, a month, and six straight ACC wins later, three on the road.

The Cavaliers followed up that clinker against the Wolfpack with a 19-point drubbing by Wake Forest.

Virginia was simply getting beat on both ends of the floor.

The explanation?

Young players just not experienced enough playing together.

Another excerpt from that January column: “The transfer portal simply isn’t a ready-made solution in Virginia’s complex system.”

It wasn’t.

But six games later, all wins, Bennett has Virginia back in the ACC upper echelon once again.

How?

The transfer portal and players are becoming more comfortable with each other.

Saturday’s 66-65 win at Clemson was an exclamation point to the above-mentioned facts.

And they have me thinking that my comments about Tony being close to the finish line, a perfect example of “revenge, being a dish best served cold.”

Jake Groves and Jordan Minorboth transfers, played a huge part in the Cavaliers win over Clemson Saturday.

Groves, had his second straight sizzling-hot shooting performance, going 7-of-9 from the floor for 17 points, while Minor, who was fantastic today with nine points and nine rebounds.

It’s at this point I can start smelling the crow.

Early January, with UVA 2-3 in ACC play, I wrote Minor off as a “swing-and-miss” in the transfer portal.

Groves?

I assumed he was in Charlottesville because Oklahoma didn’t need him anymore.

Maybe both are frequent readers of AFP.

But without a doubt, my comments about this being the finish line for Bennett was the melting point.

I’m still catching heat about that.

A six-game winning streak will have that effect.

And I’m still not completely backing off that opinion.

I hope later this season that I will, but for now, I say I have cautious optimism regarding Virginia.

The six straight wins are impressive, especially that three have been on the road.

But a deeper dive into the six-game winning streak offers up these facts. Only one team, NC State, has a winning conference record; the composite conference record of all six opponents is 21-40.

Things will get tougher.

Considerably tougher, starting Monday night with Miami in Charlottesville.

Virginia still has remaining games with Duke and UNC, plus a road trip to Blacksburg against Virginia Tech.

But before anyone, or everyone, else jumps to the wrong conclusion that I’m simply hedging off my earlier thought that Coach Bennett may be growing weary of this new world order of college basketball, I am not.

This must be frustrating and satisfying at the same time.

Bennett and the staff are doing an excellent job of molding this group of players into a typical Virginia-like squad and will be a tough out down the stretch.

The frustrating part for Bennett – the offseason will be a repeat of last year. Roster turnover, and again having to wade back into the transfer portal to rebuild the team for another season.

Starting over, again.

As big of a Virginia fan as anyone, I hope Coach Bennett gets comfortable with this annual challenge.

So far this season, he is transitioning fine.

And I’m hoping that cold crow is as good as cold pizza.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

norfolk virginia beach
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Active duty servicemember sentenced for sexual acts with young girls in Hampton Roads

Crystal Graham
espn
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: ESPN’s Kevin Brown hatin’ on ‘Hoos, more Groves, less Rohde, more

Chris Graham

What was up today with Kevin Brown, the voice of the Baltimore Orioles, who moonlights for ESPN as a college basketball play-by-play guy?

longwood university
Basketball, Sports

Longwood can’t stop A’lahn Sumler, who goes for 34 in 83-77 Charleston Southern win

Chris Graham

A'lahn Sumler couldn't miss on Saturday afternoon, and Sumler led Charleston Southern past Longwood 83-77 with a career-best 34 points.

vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI gets double-double from Taeshaud Jackson II, but falls at Mercer, 90-69

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

Late George Mason rally comes up short in heartbreaking 66-65 loss at UMass

Chris Graham
reece beekman uva clemson
Basketball, Sports

Virginia guts out 66-65 win at Clemson: The near-heart attacks, just a coincidence

Chris Graham
jason miyares
Politics, US & World

Virginia AG Miyares signs on to Republican effort to defund aid to displaced Gazans

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status