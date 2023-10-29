Countries
Scott German: A lot to be positive about after Virginia gives Miami a scare in OT loss

Miami narrowly escaped upset-minded Virginia, pulling out a 29-26 OT win over the Cavaliers Saturday afternoon.

UVA beat then-No. 10 North Carolina last week and gave Miami a scare, taking a three-point lead into the final two minutes of the game.

But the Hurricanes pulled out the points they needed in overtime to survive Virginia, which dropped to 2-6 overall, 1-3 in ACC play.

Trailing 26-23 after Virginia scored first in the OT, Miami won the game when running back Mark Fletcher tightroped the sideline for an 11-yard touchdown run.

UVA kicker Will Bettridge, a Miami native, kicked a go-ahead field goal with 4:20 remaining. Miami responded with a 48-yard field goal with 1:23 left to send the game into overtime.

For the second time in two weeks, the Hurricanes had success in overtime.

UM, after winning the toss and electing to go on defense first, forced a field goal from Bettridge, putting the Cavaliers up 26-23.

But Fletcher, breaking two tackles, a toe away from being out-of-bounds, found the endzone, giving Miami the win.

It was certainly a disappointing defeat for Virginia, but considering where the season was heading before last week’s contest with North Carolina, despite the loss Saturday, there’s a reason for optimism.

Here’s some thoughts regarding that newfound optimism.

A loss is a loss, but plenty to be pleased with

It was a tough way to end a game that Virginia controlled for the most part. Taking away the dreadful seven seconds in the third quarter in which Miami scored on back-to-back plays, Virginia did an excellent job of controlling the pace of the game. UVA outgained Miami 377-276, including 138 yards on the ground against the ACC’s leading rushing defense.

Virginia committed no penalties, had eight more first downs, and ran an amazing 27 more offensive plays than Miami.

OK, moral victories aren’t what the program is looking for, but this effort goes a long way to helping the team to gain confidence and continue to build a foundation.

Remember the talk about the weak offensive line? 

It wasn’t hocus-pocus that netted those 138 rushing yards against a monster Miami rush defense.

It was exceptional run blocking that resulted in Perris Jones averaging over six yards per carry, totaling 58 yards on nine carries. Mike Hollins, the touchdown machine, had 49 yards on 13 carries while scoring twice more.

While Miami’s defensive line made life tough for UVA quarterback Tony Muskett, registering six sacks, the Virginia O-line helped establish the run game, which allowed UVA to control tempo.

Florida natives shine for both teams, again 

Miami’s Andres Borregales and UVA’s Will Bettridge, both Miami natives, battled again for the second straight season. Borregales kicked three field goals today for the Hurricanes, while Bettridge nailed four field goals, including one late in the game, and on Virginia’s first OT possession.

Last season in Charlottesville, both kickers booted four field goals in Miami’s 14-12 OT win. Borrgeales forced extended play last year by making a chip-shot with no time left.

Defensively, Virginia has some playmakers 

True freshman or not, Kam Robinson can flat-out play.

Robinson has become the defensive leader of the team. Saturday against Miami, Robinson was credited with nine tackles and had his first career interception. Robinson just turns up all over the field.

Caleb Hardy gets some kudos as well. Hardy, another first-year Wahoo, had six tackles today against Miami.

Hardy and Robinson are spearheading a youth movement late into the campaign.

On several occasions in today’s contest, UVA had four true freshmen on the field together: Robinson and Hardy, with fellow first-year players Jason Hammond and Mekhi Buchanan.

Indeed, baptism by fire.

Why not some home cooking? 

UVA closes out the season with three of their four remaining contests inside Scott Stadium. The lone road game is with Louisville, which now may be the ACC’s second-best squad.

Georgia Tech, Duke and in-state rival Virginia Tech will travel to Charlottesville. With the results of the last two games, all three are winnable.

If the Cavaliers can complete the trifecta, then even a loss against the Cardinals would have Virginia at 5-7 on the season. Quite different from what many were expecting heading into Chapel Hill just over a week ago.

Not being a mathematician, I do know 5-7 is better than 2-10.

A loud, rocking Scott Stadium this November might just be the ticket to some brighter days for Virginia football.

