Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Salem shuts down FredNats, 5-0
Sports

Salem shuts down FredNats, 5-0

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsThe Salem Red Sox held Fredericksburg to just two base hits in a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.

The Sox, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, worked the bases loaded against Mikey Tepper in the second inning with a walk, a single, and a hit-by-pitch. Yorberto Mejicano was then plunked to force in the first run of the evening. Claudio Simon followed Mejicano and rolled over into a double play, but Natanael Yuten scored to make it 2-0 Salem.

Noah Dean began the third for the Red Sox, and retired the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in order. From there, Dean did walk three men in the fourth but escaped any damage. The southpaw retired nine straight Nationals at one point, en route to 4.2 innings of shutout ball.

In the home half of the sixth, Salem extended their lead. Johanfran Garcia walked with one out, then stole second base as Luis Ravelo struck out. Yuten then singled down the right field line to plate Garcia to make it 3-0 Sox.

Marvin Alcantara kept the frame alive with a single to put runners on the corners, and Mejicano brought both men home with a double to make it 5-0 Red Sox.

Michael Valera retired Fredericksburg in order in the eighth inning, but did allow a single and a walk to begin the top of the ninth. But the right-hander induced a 4-6-3 double play, then got Roismar Quintana to strike out and end the ballgame.

Dean earned his second win of the season, while Mikey Tepper suffered the loss.

In the series finale, Luke Young goes up against Jedixson Paez.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves
2 Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis
3 An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood
4 Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice
5 AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Latest News

aew all in
Sports

AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves

Chris Graham

ESPN’s Pete Thamel thinks there’s a “soft deadline” for the ACC to make a final call on adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.

craft beer flight
Events, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia to offer Craft Beer Fest on Oct. 1; tickets go on sale this week

Crystal Graham

Dozens of Virginia breweries will be at the State Fair of Virginia for a tasty event on Oct. 1.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Chris Graham
Hunter and son beside lake
Environment, Virginia

Looking to hunt at Virginia State Parks? Requirements, registration details released

Crystal Graham
forest
U.S.

USDA Forest Service announces funding available for forest restoration

Chris Graham
climate change
Environment, Op/Eds, Politics

Tepco’s license to kill: Dispersal of radioactive waste as disaster response

John LaForge

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy