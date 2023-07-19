Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Salem-based Wabtec to invest $2.7 million to expand facility, create 38 jobs
Business, Virginia

Salem-based Wabtec to invest $2.7 million to expand facility, create 38 jobs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

Wabtec Corporation, a manufacturer for the heavy rail and rail transit industries, will invest $2.7 million to expand its existing Graham-White facility in the City of Salem to accommodate the relocation of its pneumatically controlled braking systems manufacturing lines.

Virginia successfully competed with Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Mexico for this project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“Wabtec Corporation’s expansion of its Salem facility fuels the resurgence of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Virginia, and we thank the company for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth as a valued employer,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Roanoke region offers the skilled workforce and custom solutions to support Wabtec’s continued growth, and we are confident they will thrive for the next 100 years in Virginia.”

A Wabtec spokesperson said they are “delighted” to be expanding operations in Salem.

“Wabtec’s collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the business-friendly approach from state and local agencies, provided us with the confidence to make this significant investment,” said Mike Fetsko, president of Wabtec’s freight and industrial components business. “With new products and additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, our expansion in Salem represents our continued commitment to the community and its key role in supporting Wabtec’s future growth.”

Since the early 1900s, Wabtec has partnered with transportation companies to develop heavy-duty pneumatic and electro-pneumatic valves and accessories. The company is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets.

Its Graham-White facility, which currently employs more than 200 individuals in Salem, manufactures air dryers, valves, gages/flowmeters and braking equipment for rail freight, rail transit, truck and bus industry customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Graham-White Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the state-funded VJIP may reduce the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

The City of Salem, Roanoke Regional Partnership, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board and Center for Manufacturing Excellence in SWVA will provide custom programs to support the company’s expansion in Salem, including talent recruitment, marketing assistance and workforce training.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls back protections for trans youths
2 No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million
3 Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day
4 Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger
5 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Schools Education Farm grows with redesign and student learning

Rebecca Barnabi
child exploitation
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for producing child sex abuse materials, distributing on Telegram

Crystal Graham

A Virginia man was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison for production of child sexual abuse material that he then distributed to offenders over Telegram.

Local

Great heart: UVA Health makes national list again with cardiology center

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s “100 Great Heart Programs” for 2023.

football money
Sports

Notebook: Tennessee avoids bowl ban; Northwestern scandal deepens

Chris Graham
uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Norfolk rallies from four down in ninth, but Gwinnett ultimately walks off Tides, 11-10

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local

Community of deaf Virginians featured in traveling exhibit at Waynesboro Public Library

Rebecca Barnabi
armaan franklin
Sports

UVA basketball alum Armaan Franklin signs training-camp deal with Denver Nuggets

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy