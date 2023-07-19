Salem-based Wabtec to invest $2.7 million to expand facility, create 38 jobs

Wabtec Corporation, a manufacturer for the heavy rail and rail transit industries, will invest $2.7 million to expand its existing Graham-White facility in the City of Salem to accommodate the relocation of its pneumatically controlled braking systems manufacturing lines.

Virginia successfully competed with Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Mexico for this project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“Wabtec Corporation’s expansion of its Salem facility fuels the resurgence of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Virginia, and we thank the company for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth as a valued employer,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Roanoke region offers the skilled workforce and custom solutions to support Wabtec’s continued growth, and we are confident they will thrive for the next 100 years in Virginia.”

A Wabtec spokesperson said they are “delighted” to be expanding operations in Salem.

“Wabtec’s collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the business-friendly approach from state and local agencies, provided us with the confidence to make this significant investment,” said Mike Fetsko, president of Wabtec’s freight and industrial components business. “With new products and additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, our expansion in Salem represents our continued commitment to the community and its key role in supporting Wabtec’s future growth.”

Since the early 1900s, Wabtec has partnered with transportation companies to develop heavy-duty pneumatic and electro-pneumatic valves and accessories. The company is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets.

Its Graham-White facility, which currently employs more than 200 individuals in Salem, manufactures air dryers, valves, gages/flowmeters and braking equipment for rail freight, rail transit, truck and bus industry customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Graham-White Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the state-funded VJIP may reduce the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

The City of Salem, Roanoke Regional Partnership, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board and Center for Manufacturing Excellence in SWVA will provide custom programs to support the company’s expansion in Salem, including talent recruitment, marketing assistance and workforce training.