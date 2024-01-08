Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Safety and justice’: Newport News man sentenced to 48 years for 2016 robbery, murder
Cops & Courts, Virginia

‘Safety and justice’: Newport News man sentenced to 48 years for 2016 robbery, murder

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Newport News man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for robbing and killing a man in 2016.

A Newport News jury convicted Kardara Antonio Miles of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery after a three-day jury trial in September of 2023. Miles’ co-defendants, Marqui Pittman and James Miles, were sentenced to 48 years and 55 years. respectively.

Newport News police officers responded to a call for service in a Newport News apartment complex on Randolph Road on November 25, 2016. When police arrived, they found Tommy Strayhorn lying face-down in the entry way of building 531, shot behind the ear and in the ankle. Strayhorn was rushed to the hospital but died a few days later from his injuries.

“With the sentencing of Kardara Miles, justice has finally been served for Tommy Strayhorn’s family. I’m grateful for my team’s hard work to ensure that those responsible for violent crime are held accountable,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “This case is a great example of collaboration between local and state resources in the name of safety and justice.”

A Newport News jury convicted Pittman of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery in December 2021. James Miles was convicted of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery after a jury trial in November 2022.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate
2 Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown
3 Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’
4 Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’
5 City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys

Latest News

washington commanders
Football, Sports

Washington Commanders fire Ron Rivera: Why that was not at all a surprise

Chris Graham
rain wind storm weather
Local

Expert: Winter Storm Finn to bring snow, freezing rain to Virginia Monday night

Crystal Graham

In the Shenandoah Valley, Winter Storm Finn will bring snow and freezing rain to the region tonight with heavy rain likely on Tuesday.

dante harris uva
Basketball, Sports

Bennett on Dante Harris status: ‘We’re hopeful, but I do not have a timetable’

Chris Graham

The status of Virginia point guard Dante Harris is still up in the air, according to coach Tony Bennett.

virginia politics
Virginia

Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate

Rebecca Barnabi
podcast
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Former Norfolk pro wrestling star Magnum TA set to launch new podcast

Chris Graham
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices continue march down to $3-per-gallon mark: Outlook moving forward?

Chris Graham
TikTok
Arts & Media, Virginia

Can’t stop TikTok: Virginia is obsessed with Chinese social media app

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status