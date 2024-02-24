Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Roddy Scheer: Some companies are backing off climate pledges
Climate, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Some companies are backing off climate pledges

Contributors
Published date:
climate change pollution
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: Why are some companies backing off their previously stated commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions? How can we get them to turn it back around? – K.V., Detroit, MI

In February, three major investment companies stepped back from efforts to limit climate-damaging emissions. JPMorgan Chase’s and State Street’s investment arms have both quit a global investor alliance encouraging companies to avoid emissions, and BlackRock has largely limited its involvement. These companies aren’t the only ones backing out on climate agreements. In 2023, Amazon dropped an effort to zero out emissions of half its shipments by 2030, BP scaled back on its plan to reduce emissions by 35 percent by the end of 2030 and Shell Oil dropped an initiative to build a pipeline of carbon credits and other carbon-absorbing projects. There are hundreds of companies across the world backtracking on commitments toward green policies, despite growing concerns that the planet is reaching a crisis point.

The lack of government policy surrounding corporate emissions makes it easy for companies to abandon their promises. Net Zero Tracker, a group that monitors progress on corporate and government climate pledges, examined more than 1,000 companies that have made pledges to zero out their emissions by 2050. The group found that less than 4 percent of the 1,000 companies were doing the bare minimum to be considered in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement. The rest of the companies were not even meeting the so-called “starting line criteria” laid out by the United Nations. The “starting line” calls for companies to track their carbon footprint across supply chains, cut emissions, create a plan for using carbon offsets, and have annual reports on meeting climate targets.

It’s obvious that letting companies make their own policies regarding greenhouse gas emissions is not effective. More government issued policies are crucial to making a real dent in carbon emissions. One recently-passed law in the U.S. is the Inflation Reduction Act, provides hundreds of billions of dollars in tax subsidies to companies using wind and solar power, electric vehicles, or other carbon capture technologies. The idea is that by making it cheaper to go green, companies will find polluting a less attractive option.

Another method of corporate accountability is carbon pricing, which is putting a blanket tax on each ton of greenhouse gasses emitted by a company. Then there’s the oldest, most reliable method of accountability, mass protest. There are many climate action groups like Mission Possible Partnership or First Movers Coalition, that are looking to force companies to cut emissions. Most companies originally claimed to implement green policies to appeal to public interest. If the public continues to thoroughly and unrelentingly push the matter, companies will be forced to truly administrate green policies.

CONTACTS: Companies made big climate pledges. Now they are balking on delivering, www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/12/03/climate-corporate-cop28/; Holding polluting sectors accountable for the climate crisis, impact.economist.com/sustainability/circular-economies/how-to-hold-polluting-sectors-accountable-for-the-climate-crisis; JPMorgan, State Street quit climate group, BlackRock steps back, www.reuters.com/sustainability/sustainable-finance-reporting/jpmorgan-fund-arm-quits-climate-action-100-investor-group-2024-02-15/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Contributors

Contributors

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Top News

1 IRS targeting millionaires, billionaires who skip out on federal taxes
2 Virginia didn’t play soft, but awful shooting dooms ‘Hoos in 54-44 loss to UNC
3 Five Observations: Virginia is going to have a hard time if it can’t score
4 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
5 Hope House rapid rehousing program offers young adults an alternative to homelessness

Latest News

road
Local

VDOT survey seeks comments on improvements to Barracks Road corridor

Chris Graham
justice scales legal in courtroom
Cops & Courts, US & World

Foreign nationals in Richmond court for transporting Iranian-made warhead

Crystal Graham

A criminal complaint was unsealed last week charging four foreign nationals after U.S. naval forces interdicted a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

wet road
Climate, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Do floodwaters contain toxic chemicals?

Contributors

Floodwaters are indeed treacherous, and their murky depths harbor more than just debris and silt. While the immediate risks of drowning and physical injury are apparent, the invisible hazards lurking within floodwaters can pose long-term health threats.

israel palestine
Op-Eds, Politics

Robert C. Koehler: Public relations, reality, in the war on Gaza

Contributors
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Two men plead guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court on unrelated murder charges

Crystal Graham
denu irish ensemble
Arts & Culture, Local

Irish music ensemble Danú set to perform at Paramount Theater on March 7

Crystal Graham
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing woman

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status