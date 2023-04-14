Countries
newsroanoke ranked second in nation for non fatal opioid overdoses
Virginia

Roanoke ranked second in nation for non-fatal opioid overdoses

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prescription drug bottle
(© Stock Footage, Inc. – stock.adobe.com)

In a study published this month, the City of Roanoke was ranked second in the nation for non-fatal drug overdoses per capita.

The study done by the National EMS Information System listed Roanoke as the second highest locality between the dates of March 13, 2022, and March 12, 2023.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) is alarmed by these findings.

“This data is disturbing,” Rasoul said. “We must address this issue and provide assistance to those with substance use disorder before it is too late. We must expand SUD treatments now.”

Roanoke was not the only Virginia locality to make the top 10 of NEMSIS’s study. Portsmouth ranked sixth in the nation and the Commonwealth as a whole is classified as having “higher than average” non-fatal opioid overdose rates.

Rasoul has led the effort to transform Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County to combat the epidemic of substance use disorders in Roanoke and the New River Valley. Nearly half of the Commonwealth’s psychiatric treatment beds are also being used for treating substance use disorder and the expansion of Catawba Hospital will provide a significant resource to mitigate and treat substance use, Rasoul said.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

