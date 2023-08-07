Countries
Roanoke law firm awarded Attorney General’s Cup for raising money for food banks
Virginia

Roanoke law firm awarded Attorney General’s Cup for raising money for food banks

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General.

The Legal Food Frenzy awards are a friendly competition and time-honored tradition between law firms and legal entities in the Commonwealth to raise money for food banks in local communities.

The Virginia legal community raised $355,879 this year, the equivalent of more than 1.4 million meals. Nearly 24 million pounds of food has been raised in the last 17 years for local food banks.

“I’m proud of the partnerships garnered by the Legal Food Frenzy and the generosity exhibited this year by our legal community in Virginia,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “During a time when so many Virginians are facing inflationary stresses, food insecurity, and strained supply chains, our legal community cumulatively raised enough money to provide nearly 1.5 million meals for food banks in every corner of Virginia. No one should ever have to go to bed hungry.”

The Law Office of James Steele PLLC in Roanoke was awarded the Attorney General’s Cup for the third consecutive year. All firms were eligible for the award, which goes to the firm that donates the most per employee.

Other winners of the 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy:

  • Large Firm Category:
  • Hirschler, Richmond – Feed More (per capita)
  • McGuireWoods, Richmond – Feed More (total giving)
  • Government and Public Service Category:
  • Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Marion – Feeding Southwest VA (per capita)
  • Virginia Office of Attorney General – Feed More (total giving)
  • Law School Category:
  • Appalachian School of Law, Grundy – Feeding Southwest VA (per capita and total giving)
  • Corporate Legal Department Category:
  • The First Bank and Trust Company – Feeding Southwest VA (per capita)
  • Dominion Energy – Feed More (total giving)
  • Regional:
  • Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank – Hirschler, Fredericksburg
  • Foodbank of Virginia Peninsula – Kaufman & Canoles
  • Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore – Howell Law Group, PLLC
  • Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – McGuireWoods, Charlottesville
  • Feeding Southwest Virginia – Yugo Collins, PLLC
  • Feed More – Lantz & Robins

Organizers for 2023 were the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association and the Virginia Office of Attorney General.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

