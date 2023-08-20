Richmond walks off Harrisburg, 7-6

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three unanswered runs and picked up a 7-6 walk-off win against the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (58-55, 25-19), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, notched their sixth walk-off victory of the season and clinched a series win against the Senators (53-59, 22-22), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the eighth, Sean Roby started the comeback with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 6-5. Roby now ranks fifth in the franchise’s history with 26 career home runs.

Later in the frame, Victor Bericoto scorched a double and Logan Wyatt brought him home with an RBI single to even the score, 6-6.

Richmond reliever Ben Madison (Win, 2-0) worked a scoreless top of the ninth with a strikeout and a double play.

Facing Patrick Ruotolo (Loss, 1-1) in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brandon Martorano worked a leadoff walk, Matheny singled and Will Wilson reached on a Harrisburg error to load the bases. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Roby lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to send home Martorano and seal the second walk-off win of the series.

After a leadoff single and a walk in the first inning, Trey Lipscomb hammered a three-run homer to left field and pushed the Senators ahead, 3-0.

Shane Matheny lifted a sacrifice fly to center field in the third inning, scoring Brandon Martorano from third base and closed the score to 3-1.

Logan Wyatt and Jimmy Glowenke began the fifth inning with back-to-back singles against Harrisburg starter Mitchell Parker. Matheny crushed a three-run homer to right field and pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 advantage.

The Senators jumped to a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth when Jackson Cluff hit a two-RBI double against Richmond reliever Jose Cruz.

James Wood hit a solo home run in the seventh to pad the Harrisburg lead to 6-4.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand against the Senators Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Michael Cuevas (2-5, 5.01) will make the start for Harrisburg. Richmond has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

On Sunday, the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will go home with their own Youth Nutzy Train Conductor Bobblehead presented by Gelati Celesti. Fans are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45 to 1:05 p.m. Kids 14 and under are also invited to run the bases following the ballgame.

