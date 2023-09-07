Richmond walks off Akron, 5-4: Streaking Squirrels extend winning streak to four

After losing the lead in the ninth, the Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a 5-4, walk-off win against the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (67-61, 34-25), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, extended their win streak to four consecutive games and have won seven of the last nine games.

Behind by one run in the fifth inning, Jimmy Glowenke reached on a hit-by-pitch to lead off the frame. He stole third base with two outs and scored on an Akron throwing error to even the score, 2-2. Later in the inning, Yoshi Tsutsugo lined an RBI single to right field and sent the Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 advantage.

Logan Wyatt sent Richmond to a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single to right field.

Richmond reliever Wil Jensen worked 3.1 scoreless innings against the RubberDucks (62-66, 27-32), the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and struck out three batters. Mat Olsen posted a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout and a double play.

With a runner at third and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Michael Berglund rocketed a two-run homer against Clay Helvey (Win, 3-0) to even the score, 4-4. Will Wilson reached in the bottom of the 10th but Akron reliever Franco Aleman (Loss, 2-1) collected back-to-back strikeouts to hold Richmond scoreless.

Helvey worked a flyout, groundout and a strikeout in a scoreless top of the 10th inning.

With Shane Matheny at second base in the bottom of the 10th, Brady Whalen punched a bunt down the first base line, but Aleman launched a high throw to first base and scored Matheny to deliver the walk-off victory.

On the first pitch of the ballgame from Ross Carver, Ismael Munguia launched a solo home run to right field and pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead. It was the third time Munguia has hit a first-inning lead-off home run.

The RubberDucks answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 2-1. Milan Tolentino hit an RBI double and Joe Naranjo gave Akron a one-run lead on an RBI single to center field.

The Flying Squirrels will face the RubberDucks Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-7, 6.57) will start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Doug Nikhazy (4-7, 4.16).

