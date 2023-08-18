Countries
Richmond rallies with five in the bottom of the ninth, walks off Senators, 7-6
Sports

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied with five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 7-6, on Thursday night at The Diamond, with Victor Bericoto driving in the winning run with a walk-off single.

Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Will Wilson drove in two runs with a double to make it a two-run ballgame. Wilson moved to third base on a double by Donovan Walton and later scored on a wild pitch by Nash Walters (Loss, 1-1).

Two batters later, Walters fired another wild pitch to score Walton from third base and evened the score, 7-6. Later in the inning with runners at first and third, Bericoto shot a rocket groundball up the middle to score the winning run from third base, completing a five-run comeback win.

The Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when James Wood bounced an RBI groundout to score Trey Lipscomb from third base.

Jackson Cluff bashed an RBI single in the seventh inning to move the Harrisburg lead to 2-0.

Jimmy Glowenke drew a leadoff walk in the seventh inning and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt and a Harrisburg throwing error. Shane Matheny notched a pinch-hit single to bring home Glowenke and cut the deficit to one run.

With runners at the corners, Ismael Munguia brought home Logan Wyatt from third on a groundout to even the score, 2-2.

The Senators jumped ahead, 5-2, in the top of the eighth inning against Richmond reliever Evan Gates. Trey Lipscomb and Terone Harris III notched RBI doubles and Israel Pineda padded the lead to three runs with a run-scoring single.

Lipscomb upped the advantage to 6-2 with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning against Blake Rivera (Win, 2-5).

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, continue the series against the Senators Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-8, 4.86) will make the start for Richmond. Harrisburg has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

The Flying Squirrels kick off the Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend Friday night and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a Richmond 34 T-Shirt at the front gates all presented by Capital One. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available at all concession stands from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along with $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

