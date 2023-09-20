Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Drewry Street homicide
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Drewry Street homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Lionel White
Lionel White

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Drewry Street on Saturday and have identified the victim.

The victim was identified as Lavon Page, 62, of Richmond.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Page, down and unresponsive in a yard of a residence.

He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Lionel White, Jr., 55, of Richmond. White has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

ahmad hawkins tweet
Sports

Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Chris Graham
job interview
Economy, Virginia

‘Maintaining the momentum’: Commonwealth’s economy continues labor market strength

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia’s economy signals continued labor market strength according to August economic indicators with 7,300 more employed.

school classroom teacher
Schools, U.S. & World

Maximum student to teacher ratio for children of military extended in legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

The Success for Military Connected Students Act would extend the maximum student to teacher ratio directive for DoDEA schools.

West Virginia train depot
Virginia

Railroad crossing collisions down in U.S., but awareness remains important in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
brennan armstrong
Sports

UVA alum Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’

Chris Graham
joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World

Sources: Biden Administration to announce new Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Crystal Graham
pedestrians in crosswalk
Local

VDOT public hearing focuses on five Albemarle County projects to improve safety, access

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy