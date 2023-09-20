Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Drewry Street homicide

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Drewry Street on Saturday and have identified the victim.

The victim was identified as Lavon Page, 62, of Richmond.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Page, down and unresponsive in a yard of a residence.

He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Lionel White, Jr., 55, of Richmond. White has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.