Richmond Police: 18-year-old victim identified in Oak Grove neighborhood homicide

Richmond Police detectives have identified the 18-year-old victim in the homicide that occurred Wednesday on Edwards Avenue.

Tyshawn White, 18, of Richmond, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report that officers were called to the 1600 block of Edwards Avenue at 1:27 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and a relative of the victim directed officers to White who was down and unresponsive inside the residence.

Detectives are seeking video from surveillance cameras from the area which is in the northern area of the Oak Grove neighborhood.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.