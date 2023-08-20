Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond Flying Squirrels make it five of six with 6-4 win over Harrisburg Senators
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels make it five of six with 6-4 win over Harrisburg Senators

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels gathered five runs in the first inning and held a steady pitching performance in a 6-4 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (59-55, 26-19), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, won five of six from the Senators (53-60, 22-23), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, this week.

The Senators jumped ahead, 1-0, in the top of the first inning when Terone Harris III drove in a run on a groundout.

Richmond answered back with a five-run bottom of the first to capture a 5-1 advantage. Andy Thomas started the rally with a run-scoring single against Michael Cuevas (Loss, 2-6) and Victor Bericoto pushed the Flying Squirrels to a one-run lead on an RBI groundout.

In the next at-bat, Logan Wyatt crushed a three-run homer to right field and sent Richmond to a 5-1 lead. It was Wyatt’s ninth home run of the year and finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Harrisburg cut the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth inning when Frankie Tostado plated James wood with a groundout.

Bericoto pushed the Richmond advantage to 6-2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Bericoto extended his hit streak to five straight games and has collected eight hits over the stretch.

Trey Lipscomb launched a two-run homer in the top of the seventh and closed the score to 6-4.

Evan Gates (Save, 5) stranded a pair of runners, including the potential tying run at first base, in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

Richmond reliever Spencer Bivens (Win, 3-3) covered 4.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts mixed in.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a two-week road trip, beginning with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday. The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Update: Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals cap big week with Augusta with 7-0 win

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Police, Virginia

VSP: New Kent County motorcycle crash claims the life of Lanexa woman

Chris Graham

A woman from Lanexa, Va., died from injuries after being thrown from her motorcycle in a one-vehicle crash in New Kent County on Saturday.

interstate 95
Police, Virginia

Update: Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County

Chris Graham

Three people are dead from an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

nuclear weapons
Op/Eds, Politics

The map is not the territory

Tom H. Hastings
road
Local

Blackwells Hollow Road reopens over Doyles River in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Chris Graham
missing
Police, U.S.

Seattle Police, LAPD seek information on missing D.C.-area attorney

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy