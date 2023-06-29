Richmond Flying Squirrels get big hits early, stellar pitching in 6-0 win over Reading

An explosive first two innings backed by a dazzling pitching performance drove the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-0 shutout win against the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (34-36, 1-0), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, notched their fourth shutout victory of the year and extended their win streak to a season-high five consecutive games.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy retired all 12 batters he faced over four perfect innings. He racked up five strikeouts against Reading (28-41, 0-1), the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, tying a season high.

The Flying Squirrels rocketed to a 3-0 advantage off three hits in the top of the first inning. With two outs and two runners on, Andy Thomas punched a two-run triple to right field. Brandon Martorano plated Thomas with an RBI single against Reading starter Victor Vargas (Loss, 1-3).

Thomas’ triple was the first of his professional career. He has racked up seven RBIs over his last three games.

After a leadoff double by Hayden Cantrelle and a walk to Wade Meckler in the second inning, Vaun Brown clobbered a three-run homer to send the Flying Squirrels ahead, 6-0. It was Brown’s fourth home run of the season and his second in his last four games.

Reliever Parker Dunshee (Win, 1-0) held the Fightin Phils scoreless over three innings and punched out a season-high six batters.

Blake Rivera secured the shutout win with two scoreless frames and a pair of strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Fightin Phils Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.35) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Mick Abel (2-3, 4.53).