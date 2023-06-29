Countries
newsrichmond flying squirrels get big hits early stellar pitching in 6 0 win over reading
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels get big hits early, stellar pitching in 6-0 win over Reading

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsAn explosive first two innings backed by a dazzling pitching performance drove the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-0 shutout win against the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (34-36, 1-0), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, notched their fourth shutout victory of the year and extended their win streak to a season-high five consecutive games.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy retired all 12 batters he faced over four perfect innings. He racked up five strikeouts against Reading (28-41, 0-1), the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, tying a season high.

The Flying Squirrels rocketed to a 3-0 advantage off three hits in the top of the first inning. With two outs and two runners on, Andy Thomas punched a two-run triple to right field. Brandon Martorano plated Thomas with an RBI single against Reading starter Victor Vargas (Loss, 1-3).

Thomas’ triple was the first of his professional career. He has racked up seven RBIs over his last three games.

After a leadoff double by Hayden Cantrelle and a walk to Wade Meckler in the second inning, Vaun Brown clobbered a three-run homer to send the Flying Squirrels ahead, 6-0. It was Brown’s fourth home run of the season and his second in his last four games.

Reliever Parker Dunshee (Win, 1-0) held the Fightin Phils scoreless over three innings and punched out a season-high six batters.

Blake Rivera secured the shutout win with two scoreless frames and a pair of strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Fightin Phils Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.35) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Mick Abel (2-3, 4.53).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

