Richmond drops series finale at Akron, 10-2, to split six-game series at Canal Park

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their series finale at Akron, 10-2, on Sunday.

The Flying Squirrels (45-45, 12-9), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected five hits and six walks against the RubberDucks (46-44, 11-10), the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, but left eight runners on base in the defeat.

The RubberDucks zipped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Juan Brito knocked a two-RBI double and Korey Holland knocked an RBI single against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-1).

After two strikeouts to begin the top of the second, Carter Aldrete doubled, Jimmy Glowenke was hit by a pitch and Hayden Cantrelle walked to load the bases. Wade Meckler worked a walk to drive in Aldrete and closed the score to 3-1.

Jose Tena upped the Akron lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

The RubberDucks extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Petey Halpin launched a solo home run to right-center.

Cantrelle lead off the seventh with a walk and Ismael Munguia smacked a double to put runners at second and third. Facing reliever Mason Hickman (Win, 4-3), Donovan Walton drove in Cantrelle with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Akron struck back with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to jump ahead, 10-2. Korey Holland notched a two-RBI double, Bryce Ball and Petey Halpin collected RBI singles and Ball scored from third base off a wild pitch.

Over the seventh and eighth innings, Evan Gates posted a season-high five strikeouts, including striking out four of his last six batters.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday but will start up a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-7, 4.96) will make the start for Richmond.

