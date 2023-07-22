Richmond avoids shutout with late rally, but falls short at Akron, losing 5-3

An eighth-inning spark broke a potential shutout, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 5-3, on Friday night at Canal Park.

The Richmond offense collected seven hits on the night but left 11 runners on base, including the potential tying run in the top of the ninth.

The RubberDucks (45-43, 10-9), the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, pulled ahead, 2-0, in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Nick Zwack (Loss, 5-6). Johnathan Rodriguez launched a ground-rule double and Juan Brito drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly.

Akron extended its advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Bryce Ball launched a solo home run to right field.

Richmond (44-44, 11-8), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected a single, hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning but Akron starter Doug Nikhazy (Win, 3-5) induced a flyout and a strikeout to hold the Flying Squirrels scoreless. Nikhazy finished his start with six strikeouts over five innings of work.

Angel Martinez upped the Akron advantage to 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer.

Richmond answered back with three runs in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-3. After a leadoff walk by Brandon Martorano, a base hit pushed him to third base and he later scored off a wild pitch. With runners at first and second, Jimmy Glowenke hammered a two-run double to right-center field and made it a two-run game.

Glowenke has picked up six hits and eight RBIs over three games against the RubberDucks.

Franco Aleman (Save, 2) allowed a leadoff single and put the potential tying run at first base off a hit-by-pitch with one out. Aleman responded with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the Akron win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the RubberDucks Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Canal Park. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (0-1, 4.02) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich (4-4, 7.15).