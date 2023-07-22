Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond avoids shutout with late rally, but falls short at Akron, losing 5-3
Sports

Richmond avoids shutout with late rally, but falls short at Akron, losing 5-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsAn eighth-inning spark broke a potential shutout, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 5-3, on Friday night at Canal Park.

The Richmond offense collected seven hits on the night but left 11 runners on base, including the potential tying run in the top of the ninth.

The RubberDucks (45-43, 10-9), the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, pulled ahead, 2-0, in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Nick Zwack (Loss, 5-6). Johnathan Rodriguez launched a ground-rule double and Juan Brito drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly.

Akron extended its advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Bryce Ball launched a solo home run to right field.

Richmond (44-44, 11-8), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected a single, hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases in the top of the fifth inning but Akron starter Doug Nikhazy (Win, 3-5) induced a flyout and a strikeout to hold the Flying Squirrels scoreless. Nikhazy finished his start with six strikeouts over five innings of work.

Angel Martinez upped the Akron advantage to 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer.

Richmond answered back with three runs in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-3. After a leadoff walk by Brandon Martorano, a base hit pushed him to third base and he later scored off a wild pitch. With runners at first and second, Jimmy Glowenke hammered a two-run double to right-center field and made it a two-run game.

Glowenke has picked up six hits and eight RBIs over three games against the RubberDucks.

Franco Aleman (Save, 2) allowed a leadoff single and put the potential tying run at first base off a hit-by-pitch with one out. Aleman responded with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the Akron win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the RubberDucks Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Canal Park. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (0-1, 4.02) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich (4-4, 7.15).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

Local, Politics

‘All about agriculture’: Sen. Kaine’s roundtable discusses China, international trade and labor

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk defeats rehabbing Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried, Gwinnett, 5-1

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (59-32) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (40-52), 5-1, on Friday Night at Coolray Field.

police crime scene
Local

Developing: One dead, one in custody, in shots fired incident in Albemarle County

Chris Graham

One person is dead, and one is in custody, as Albemarle County Police try to sort through a shots fired incident in a parking lot on the corner of Berkmar Drive and Seminole Trail on Friday.

Culture, Virginia

Virginia does not horse around: Chincoteague pony is official state pony

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Wilkins, Bundalo, Knueppel

Scott Ratcliffe
child vaccine
Virginia

Artificial intelligence: A new tool in the fight against pediatric cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

Legislation would cut red tape for survivors of miners who died from black lung disease

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy