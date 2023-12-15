Respiratory illness season in full swing: COVID-19 accompanies influenza, RSV

Now is respiratory illness season across the Shenandoah Valley and the U.S., including COVID-19.

“What is happening now across the country — and the Valley — this late fall period is turning into peak respiratory period,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, Infectious Disease Specialist at Augusta Health.

Respiratory season includes RSV and influenza in Virginia. COVID-19 hospitalizations are peaking. Moderate transmission is currently recorded for the Shenandoah Valley.

“They anticipate this will persist through the holidays,” Baroco said, because of travel and family time at the holidays.

However, COVID-19 has become more predictable for medical professionals, even showing signs of acting like a seasonal illness in fall and winter.

The most vulnerable still remain at risk for hospitalizations and death because of COVID-19 unless precautions are taken.

Baroco said cautions include staying up-to-date with the most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination, which was in fall 2023 and included the most recent variants.

The Centers for Disease Control never actually changed its guidance for individuals at risk, who are advised to mask in public places and get vaccinated. The most recent booster lasts for one year, and individuals at risk are advised to get a second booster.

According to Baroco, most received a booster in 2022, but everyone age six months or older is advised to get another in 2023 to stay up-to-date. Medical professionals are seeing more cases among children of COVID-19 in late 2023.

“I would say in a year from now, you could anticipate the same,” Baroco said of predictions for COVID-19 in 2024. Medical professionals anticipate more severe symptoms in the new year.

Last year, the flu peaked during the week of Thanksgiving, but this year the outbreak was moderate.

However, December has been a different story. “It’s definitely rising,” Baroco said of flu.

Studies show the importance of vaccinations, Baroco said. The risk of hospitalization or death with COVID-19 and flu are reduced when an individual is vaccinated. And vaccination also reduces the risk of long-COVID-19 symptoms.

Children are vulnerable to the flu, and seniors are “truly at risk for complications.”

Baroco said the Food & Drug Administration approved an RSV vaccination in 2023 for individuals over age 60, but not many Americans have taken advantage of the opportunity.

“The elderly are truly at risk and they probably always were, we just never tested for (RSV),” Baroco said.

Women who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant are also eligible and advised to receive the RSV vaccination.

“This is the best way to prevent infants from getting severe RSV infections,” Baroco said.

Medical professionals remain uncertain if COVID-19 will stick to a seasonal schedule, but school out during summer makes it more difficult for the illness to spread.

