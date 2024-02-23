Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump’s favorite white supremacist collaborator, Jack Posobiec, the guy behind the bonkers Pizzagate conspiracy theory, got caught on a live mic saying the quiet part out loud about what MAGA wants to do to destroy America.

“Welcome to the end of democracy!” Posobiec told those gathered for his panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

“We’re here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6th, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here,” Posobiec said, holding his fist in the air for emphasis to his final point: “That’s right, because all glory is not to government, all glory to God.”

The Maya Angelou line about when someone shows you who they are, believe them, would seem to apply here.

That Trump, who indeed didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but not for lack of trying – let’s just be clear here, he was trying to overturn the results of an election that he had lost, by more than 7 million votes – is somehow the odds-on favorite to win his party’s nomination and is locked up in a tight race with President Biden looking ahead to November shouldn’t sit well with anybody reading this.

Because what Posobiec is saying about “the end of democracy” isn’t hyperbole; it’s the end goal for the MAGAs, who have no other way to turn back the clock on demographic trends that tell us the U.S. will be majority-minority in 25 years.

Republicans, famously, commissioned a review after losing the 2012 presidential election that led to recommendations that the party do more to reach out to women, Latinos, Blacks and LGBTQ+s, but then Trump bulldozed another path by just doubling and tripling down on the misogyny, racism and theocracy that have appeal to millions of the spiritual heirs of the low-information white voters who kept Southern Democrats in power in the old Confederacy for 100 years, before those Southern Democrats became the focus of Nixon’s Southern strategy, and eventually became Reagan Republicans.

Which is to say, this problem we’re facing now with this Jack Posobiec clown talking openly about wanting to end democracy is hardly anything new.

You could even say there really isn’t a democracy for them to end.

The seeds of Jan. 6 were planted by the Southern ruling class that made sure the Constitution protected their rights above all others, waged a holy war to try to get out of the Union when they decided it no longer fit their needs, then after losing that war, figured their way out of Reconstruction by threatening to throw a presidential election as a means toward forcing a compromise that allowed them to institute a new form of economic and social subjugation that persisted into the 1960s.

They manipulated the very foundation of our country, they started a war, they threw an election to get out from losing that war, and they tried the throwing-an-election thing again here a couple of years ago – and they’ll telling you they’re going to do it again.

Believe them.