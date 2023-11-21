Countries
Report: Virginia school investigates knife found in elementary student's belongings
Police, Schools, Virginia

Report: Virginia school investigates knife found in elementary student’s belongings

Crystal Graham
Published date:
school
(© Stuart Monk – stock.adobe.com)

A knife has been recovered from a student at Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg.

On Monday, information was received that a juvenile student was possibly carrying a knife on a school bus. Loudoun County Public School administration officials conducted an administrative search upon the student’s arrival at school and located a knife in the student’s belongings.

The school’s administration coordinated their investigation with the Leesburg Police Department school resource officer assigned to the school.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Leesburg Police Department at (703) 771-4500.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

