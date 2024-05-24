Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Report: Virginia employment in 2023 grew by 2.8% from 2022, annual wage grew by 6.8%
Economy, Virginia

Report: Virginia employment in 2023 grew by 2.8% from 2022, annual wage grew by 6.8%

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© fizkes – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Works (the Department of Workforce Development and Advancement) announced the publication of the 2023 Virginia Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) on Thursday.

The federal-state cooperative program provides annual estimates of employment and wages for more than 800 occupations in 22 major occupational groups based on a survey of business establishments. The OEWS survey covers wage and salary workers in nonfarm and nonmilitary establishments and does not include the self-employed, owners and partners in unincorporated firms, household workers or unpaid family workers.

In collaboration with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Virginia Works releases comprehensive data covering the entire state, including Virginia’s Balance of State (BOS) regions and Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). With modeling from the Local Employment and Wage Information System (LEWIS), Virginia Works generates estimates for Local Workforce Investment Areas (LWIAs), Planning Regions, and Virginia Community College Regions. An industry breakdown is also available for statewide data up to the four-digit North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code.

Total statewide employment for all occupations was an estimated 3,981,130 in 2023, a 2.8 percent increase from 2022’s total employment of 3,873,060. Wages in Virginia also increased during the period, with the mean annual wage growing by 6.8 percent to $70,050 and the median annual wage growing by 3.4 percent to $49,920. Virginia’s mean annual wage was 7 percent higher than the United States’ mean annual wage of $65,470, with Virginia’s median annual wage also larger than the United States’ $48,060 by 3.9 percent.

Office and Administrative Support Occupations remain the largest statewide occupational group, with more than 11 percent of Virginians employed. Employment is largely concentrated not only in that group, but also in Business and Financial Operations Occupations and Sales and Related Occupations, with 30 percent of statewide employment falling into one of the three categories. In terms of median annual wage, Business and Financial Operations Occupations rank relatively high among occupation groups with a median annual wage of $85,030 while the remaining four out of five top employing occupational groups have a median annual wage below that of the state overall ($49,020).

The largest detailed occupations in the state were Fast Food and Counter Workers (96,390 employed), Retail Salespersons (96,360), and Cashiers (93,280). Software developers are the fifth largest occupation in Virginia with 86,680 making a median annual wage of $135, 040. However, the highest median salary was predictably for Management Occupations at $132,380 (over two and a half times the state’s median salary for all occupations), followed by Computer and Mathematical Occupations at $120,160 and Legal Occupations at $105,820. The lowest median salary reported was for Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations at $30,630, followed by Personal Care and Service Occupations at $33,720 and Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations at $34,100.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

cyber bullying
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett only have two years left on his contract in 2019?

Chris Graham
virginia map
Health, Local

Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients

Rebecca Barnabi

Carilion Clinic is the first health system in Virginia to implant Vivistim® for improved arm and hand function post stroke.

baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham

Jackson Holliday, who is no longer MLB’s top prospect, hit his fifth homer of the season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 6-3 win at Worcester on Thursday.

commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Harrisonburg: Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status