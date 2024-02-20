Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Rep. Don Beyer to serve on bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence
Politics, US & World

Rep. Don Beyer to serve on bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia was appointed by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker Mike Johnson to serve on the newly formed bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

The taskforce, appointed in cooperation by the two House leaders, is composed of 12 members of each party drawn from committees of jurisdiction as well as members with particular expertise in AI. The taskforce’s mission is to lead the House’s exploration of AI’s transformational opportunities and potential challenges, and “to produce a comprehensive report that will include guiding principles, forward-looking recommendations and bipartisan policy proposals.”

“While much of the work of Congress has been engulfed in chaos and dysfunction, AI has remained a bright spot of good faith cooperation between the parties, and I am determined to help keep it that way. The impacts of AI on our society, positive and negative, are profound and require forward-looking solutions. It is my hope that Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries’ AI Taskforce will continue in this spirit to develop real, practicable ideas that will help our country reap the benefits of AI and put guardrails in place to safeguard against risks. I anticipate continued focus on issues that include safety and security, transparency, elections, the future of work, preventing civil rights abuses, health care, and suicide prevention. This is a vital work in progress and an opportunity to help foster significant advancements in technology, medicine, and other areas. We need to get this right, and we have no time to lose,” Beyer said. 

Beyer is also Vice Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus and Vice Chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s AI Working Group. He was a member of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s bipartisan working group on AI. He is the author of the AI Foundation Model Transparency Act and a lead cosponsor of the CREATE AI Act, the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act, and the Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act.

Beyer previously served for eight years on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and is currently attending George Mason University pursuing a master’s degree in machine learning, in part to help inform his work on AI in Congress.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

business expansion concept
Economy, Virginia

Virginia cold storage company to invest $27M in Frederick County expansion

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

A deep dive into Virginia’s issues on offense: Is there a fix for Tony Bennett, staff?

Chris Graham

Virginia ranks 170th in offensive efficiency in KenPom, roughly 50th percentile nationally, basically an average college basketball offense.

teen tornado drill
Environment, Virginia

Planned statewide tornado drill rescheduled to avoid interference with primary elections

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is changing the date of a planned statewide tornado drill to ensure there will not be any impact on primary elections.

Senior woman running at park
Health, US & World

Heart health: Sorry men, study shows women get more benefits from exercise

Crystal Graham
court law
Virginia

‘A friend to all no matter their circumstance’: First Black legislator in Western Virginia dies

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

Virginia native Brandon Carter says goodbye to American Shakespeare Center

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Blowout loss at Virginia Tech did serious damage to Virginia in the computers

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status