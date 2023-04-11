Countries
newspublic comment period open for virginia safeguarding tomorrow revolving loan fund
Virginia

Public comment period open for Virginia Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management seeks public comment on the proposed intended use plan for the Virginia Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund.

The Virginia Intended Use Plan (VIUP) provides information to potential loan recipients and other interested parties about goals for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund (RVRLF), an overview of eligible project types, the criteria for the distribution of loans, and the process for management of the loan fund. The VIUP is effective for Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund (STRLF) Program.

The fund was established in 2022 by the General Assembly of Virginia.

Public comment is welcome online through April 26, 2023.

