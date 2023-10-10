Countries
Print, custom envelope manufacturer announces $10M Bedford County expansion
Economy, Virginia

Print, custom envelope manufacturer announces $10M Bedford County expansion

Crystal Graham
Published date:

parkland direct printingA lithographic print and custom envelope manufacturer will invest $10 million to expand in Bedford County.

Parkland Direct will add 50,000 square feet to its facility to increase production capacity with the addition of two new converter and press machines. The expansion will also create 41 new jobs.

A family-owned business started in Virginia in 1978, Parkland Direct’s primary clients include national brands in areas such as finance, insurance and travel.

“Creativity is the spark that drives innovation in the Commonwealth, and Parkland Direct has a decades-long track record of ingenuity and success in Bedford County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As an entrepreneur, I am thrilled to see this expansion take a thriving family business into its next chapter.”

Parkland Direct has extensive experience in foiling, embossing and specialty coatings for direct mail marketing.

“We are excited for our operational expansion and adding new careers in our community and the Commonwealth,” said Clint Seckman, President of Parkland Direct. “We are so thankful to VEDP, our team, and clients who have given us the opportunity to adapt to our evolving industry and provide even better products and service in direct mail marketing.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bedford County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Parkland Direct’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

