Home Prescribed burn planned this week for Page, Shenandoah counties
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Prescribed burn planned this week for Page, Shenandoah counties

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smoke wildfires canada
(© Brendt A Petersen – shutterstock.com)

The National Forest Service has planned a nearly 2,700-acre burn near Luray in Page County and Edinburg in Shenandoah County. This burn will help reduce hazardous fuels and restore wildlife habitat to improve overall forest health.

The burn will be completed over multiple days. If conditions allow, ignitions will run March 13-16.

Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke from this prescribed burn during that time and days after. Though the burn will produce a large column of smoke, there will be qualified firefighting personnel on site and secure fire breaks.

For safety reasons, Forest Service Road 274 and Crisman Hollow Road will be closed during burn implementation. Duncan Hollow, Gap Creek and Scothorn Gap trails will also be closed for the safety of the public and fire personnel.

For more information, contact the Lee Ranger District at (540) 984-4101.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

