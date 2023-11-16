Poll: Democrats, independents want more (read: better) choices for president

There’s a whole lot of people running for president. A new Quinnipiac University poll says most of us don’t like any of what we’ve been seeing so far.

Republicans are the only ones amongst us who are OK with their choices, with 67 percent of Republican voters saying they are satisfied with their current crop of candidates, which can be described as Donald Trump and the people who can’t get out of their own way.

Twenty-nine percent of Republican voters want more choices.

Can’t blame ‘em.

Virginia, by the way, apologizes for taking Glenn Youngkin away as an option there.

(Not really.)

Independents (72 percent) and Democrats (58 percent) definitely want more choices. These folks would be best described as those who held their noses and voted for Joe Biden in 2020, will probably do so again in 2024, but, no offense to Joe Biden, he’s old, and looks tired.

Voters overall give President Biden a negative 37 percent-59 percent job approval rating.

The partisan splits there:

Democrats: 80 percent favorable, 18 percent unfavorable

Independents: 32 percent favorable, 64 percent unfavorable

Republicans: 2 percent favorable, 94 percent unfavorable

Trump gets a negative 42 percent-55 percent favorability rating.

The splits:

Democrats: 3 percent favorable, 94 percent unfavorable

Independents: 34 percent favorable, 62 percent unfavorable

Republicans: 86 percent favorable, 12 percent unfavorable

We’re still a year out from next November, but probably more like three months out from having the Biden-Trump rematch become official.

The dissatisfaction with those choices can manifest in a few ways: people staying home on Election Day, voting for a fringe protest candidate who has no chance of winning, more noses being held to vote for the team.

None of the above is good for the future of American democracy.