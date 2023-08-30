Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Polish glass fabricator to make largest single capital investment in Henry County
Economy, Virginia

Polish glass fabricator to make largest single capital investment in Henry County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The largest independent glass fabricator in Europe will invest $155.2 million to expand at the Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park in Henry County.

Press Glass Inc. will construct a 360,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility and expand its American presence and manufacture glass for the commercial construction industry. The expansion will create 335 new jobs in Henry County.

“With this expansion, Press Glass will make the largest single capital investment by a business in Henry County’s history,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The addition of 335 new jobs, more than doubling the company’s head count, helps this region continue its economic rebound and demonstrates the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across the Commonwealth.”

Headquartered in Konopiska, Poland, Press Glass was founded in 1991 and has 15 factories in Europe and the U.S. The largest flat glass processing operation in Europe, the company processes glass for fabricators of windows and doors, facades and interior glass constructions. Its Henry County facility opened in 2020 and employs more than 300 individuals.

“Our clients have trusted us and recognized the high quality of Press Glass products, so the expansion of the factory in Ridgeway is a natural step to increase the availability of our offerings and strengthen our position in the American market,” Press Glass Inc. President Maciej Migalski said. “After the expansion, the Ridgeway plant will be one of the largest and most automated facilities processing architectural glass in the USA. At the same time, we will create new, valuable job opportunities. We express our gratitude to the local leadership for their invaluable support.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation worked together to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Southern Virginia’s workforce possesses the skills and work ethic to benefit manufacturers, and we are proud Press Glass continues to thrive and reinvest in its operation at Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “With premier sites and a state-of-the-art training facility, Martinsville-Henry County has a recipe for success and continues to successfully compete for projects and diversify its economy.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriel
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

acc
Sports

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Scott German
nfl
Sports

‘Hoos in the NFL: A rundown of the seven former UVA players who made NFL rosters

Scott Ratcliffe

A total of seven former Virginia players made their respective NFL rosters and will be playing on Sundays this fall.

sisters sharing ice cream at cafe
Health, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health warns of meningococcal disease outbreak

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health is warning Virginians of an outbreak of meningococcal disease in eastern, central and southwest Virginia.

Local, Police

Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriel

Chris Graham
Local, Schools

From Afton to Waynesboro: Christian school is ‘incorporating God’s word’ in education

Rebecca Barnabi
Black woman travel beach
Virginia

Virginia tourism campaign honored by national council for outreach to Black travelers

Crystal Graham
Health, Op/Eds

The annual mammogram: Necessary self-care for women age 40 and older

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy