Podcast: William Byron punches ticket to Round of 8 in 2023 NASCAR playoffs
Podcast: William Byron punches ticket to Round of 8 in 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Rod Mullins
Published date:
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

William Byron won in Texas on Sunday, taking the lead on the final restart after Bubba Wallace, who led for 111 laps, faltered down the stretch.

Byron is the first to punch a ticket to the Round of 8 in the 2023 NASCAR playoffs.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down what happened in Texas, preview this weekend’s race at Talladega, and take us through some off-track news and notes, including bits about next year’s Brickyard and All-Star races.

Listen

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

