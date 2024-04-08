Podcast: William Byron leads 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick at Martinsville Speedway

William Byron is NASCAR’s first three-race winner in the 2024 Cup Series season with his win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

AFP NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins reports on the big race weekend at the historic Virginia track, which saw Hendrick Motorsports take the three podium spots on Sunday, and Aric Almirola taking the Xfinity Series race on Saturday night.

