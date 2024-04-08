Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: William Byron leads 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick at Martinsville Speedway
Sports

Podcast: William Byron leads 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick at Martinsville Speedway

Rod Mullins
Published date:
martinsville speedway
Photo: Andrew Mullins/AFP

William Byron is NASCAR’s first three-race winner in the 2024 Cup Series season with his win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

AFP NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins reports on the big race weekend at the historic Virginia track, which saw Hendrick Motorsports take the three podium spots on Sunday, and Aric Almirola taking the Xfinity Series race on Saturday night.

Stories referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

Top News

1 Scorecard: Dawn Staley 1, Conservative sportswriter asking about trans athletes 0
2 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?
3 Crooked Donald: Trump under fire for misleading court to get bond reduced
4 UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism on Grounds
5 Emotional Aric Almirola wins Dude Wipes 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

Latest News

road
Local

Traffic alert: VDOT to repair sinkhole on Woodrow Wilson Parkway in Augusta County on April 9

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 32 years for shooting friend in head after night on the town

Crystal Graham

A visit to a nightclub with friends turned deadly in 2022 when one of them, seemingly unprovoked, killed his friend, shooting him in the head.

waynesboro
Local

City of Waynesboro asks residents for input on priority needs, gaps in services

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro is hosting a community meeting on April 17 to get feedback on the new five-year consolidated plan and 2024 annual action plan.

teen girl mental health depression sad window
Health, Virginia

Virginia hospital data shows youth emergency visits up, especially among teen girls 

Crystal Graham
uva defensive line
Sports

Virginia looks to get more productivity out of its veteran defensive front

Chris Graham
uva 2019 national title
Sports

A lot has changed in the five years since Virginia won the 2019 national title

Scott German
jennifer mcclellan
Arts & Media, Politics, Schools, Virginia

Congressional App Challenge opens to middle, high students in Virginia’s District 4

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status