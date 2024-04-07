Emotional Aric Almirola wins Dude Wipes 250 Xfinity race at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va – “Man, this is so awesome.”

An emotional Aric Almirola emerged from his Joe Gibbs Toyota Supra very vocal and very emotional, giving praise and kudos after winning his first race since retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition and rejoining Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, Coach for calling me and giving me this opportunity to have some fun and still scratch the itch of racing but still get to spend a lot of time with our family.” replied the Florida native, standing on the Martinsville frontstretch following the race.

In dramatic fashion, Almirola removed an asterisk from his career record and collected a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus in the process. Now the record book will show that the driver of the No. 20 JGR Toyota has five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins to his credit, but Almirola has always considered his first one tainted.

In 2007, Almirola won the pole at the Milwaukee and started the race but turned the car over to Denny Hamlin, who arrived late from a Cup date at Sonoma Raceway.

Hamlin won the race, but Almirola got credit for the victory as the driver of record.

But there was still that darn asterisk in his mind.

“To win for Joe Gibbs Racing. I’ve had an asterisk next to a win for Coach (Joe Gibbs) for 17 years, and this is so awesome to finally put a real win banner up inside the shop at Joe Gibbs Racing,” replied Almirola.

Though Almirola led 148 of 251 laps, the final outcome was in limbo until Almirola took command after the final restart. Race runner-up Sam Mayer held the lead at that point, but when Almirola’s JGR teammate Sheldon Creed took Almirola and Mayer three-wide in Turn 2 on the penultimate lap, contact slowed Mayer’s progress and allowed Almirola to break clear for the lead.

With some help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sheldon Creed after an overtime restart, Almirola grabbed the lead from Sam Mayer and won the Dude Wipes 250 under caution when Riley Herbst, pole winner Brandon Jones and Ryan Ellis wrecked in Turn 2 on the final lap.

The caution came out and it sealed the victory for Almirola.

Sam Mayer, who got the top spot away from Almirola on Lap 243, said, “Man, those restarts here are just ruthless,” the move happened moments before a five-car pileup on the frontstretch caused the 10th caution of the race.

It hurt Mayer and his chances for the victory.

“Painful. Obviously, the 20 was really, really good today. It was good that I was able to keep up and be as fast as them and pass all those JGR cars there at the end and march up to the front. That’s the first time I’ve done that here…But at the end of the day, we needed a ‘W’, and I got one I feel like was stolen from me there a little bit.”

Mayer’s pass on Lap 243 was one of four lead changes over the final 12 laps. On Lap 239, JGR’s Chandler Smith, who started from the back of the field after crashing in practice on Friday, muscled past Almirola, who returned the favor by moving his teammate into the top lane for a pass on Lap 241.

“Chandler, I felt like used me up pretty good, so when I got back to him, I was going to make sure he knew it,” Almirola commented. “From there the race was on. Mayer did a great job of getting to me and moving me out of the way.

“And then on that restart I knew it was going to be tough. I was really thankful to be able to hold on to it. They drilled me in the left rear, and I was able to hold on to it and get a good run off (Turn) 2.”

Smith ran third, followed by Carson Kvapil, who finished fourth in his Xfinity Series debut. Justin Allgaier came home fifth after starting from the rear. Creed, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Sunoco rookie Jesse Love and Josh Williams completed the top 10.

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen was 11th in his first trip to Martinsville.

Almirola won the Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finisher among four eligible drivers. Since he is not competing at Texas next weekend, the four Dash 4 Cash drivers in Fort Worth are Mayer, Smith, Allgaier and Creed.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Dude Wipes 250

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville, Virginia

Saturday, April 6

1. (6) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 251.

2. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 251.

3. (37) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 251.

4. (12) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 251.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 251.

6. (3) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 251.

7. (17) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 251.

8. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 251.

9. (11) Jesse Love #, Chevrolet, 251.

10. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 251.

11. (19) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 251.

12. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 251.

13. (16) Taylor Gray(i), Toyota, 251.

14. (24) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 251.

15. (7) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 251.

16. (30) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 251.

17. (8) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 251.

18. (27) Hailie Deegan #, Ford, 251.

19. (34) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 251.

20. (33) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 251.

21. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 251.

22. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 251.

23. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 251.

24. (32) Dawson Cram #, Chevrolet, 251.

25. (22) Riley Herbst, Ford, Accident, 250.

26. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, Accident, 250.

27. (1) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, Accident, 250.

28. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 250.

29. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 249.

30. (35) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 247.

31. (25) Leland Honeyman #, Chevrolet, 244.

32. (4) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Accident, 242.

33. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Accident, 75.

34. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, Accident, 71.

35. (20) Corey Heim(i), Toyota, Accident, 70.

36. (15) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Accident, 70.

37. (13) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, Accident, 70.

38. (38) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, Brakes, 41.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 61.984 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 7 Mins, 48 Secs.

Caution Flags: 11 for 68 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.