Home Podcast: Virginia-Virginia Tech ACC preview, more on NIL at UVA
Podcast: Virginia-Virginia Tech ACC preview, more on NIL at UVA

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia and Virginia Tech have both lost three of their last four, and sit at 2-3 in the ACC, heading into Wednesday’s in-state matchup at JPJ.

Chris Graham breaks down the Tech rotation, how we can expect Tony Bennett to try to match up, and sets the stakes in terms of postseason implications.

Then, the podcast switches gears to go in depth on a story from over the weekend on a tweet from a prominent UVA Athletics booster about NIL.

Stories referenced in this podcast:

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

