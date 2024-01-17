Podcast: Virginia-Virginia Tech ACC preview, more on NIL at UVA

Virginia and Virginia Tech have both lost three of their last four, and sit at 2-3 in the ACC, heading into Wednesday’s in-state matchup at JPJ.

Chris Graham breaks down the Tech rotation, how we can expect Tony Bennett to try to match up, and sets the stakes in terms of postseason implications.

Then, the podcast switches gears to go in depth on a story from over the weekend on a tweet from a prominent UVA Athletics booster about NIL.

Stories referenced in this podcast:

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

