Podcast: Virginia set to face Boston College with its postseason fate on the line

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketballVirginia (20-8, 11-6 ACC) needs a win at Boston College (15-12, 6-10 ACC) on Wednesday to keep on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

But are there bigger issues for this Virginia team, which has lost three of its last four, and hasn’t scored out of the 40s in two weeks?

AFP editor Chris Graham addresses the issues for the ‘Hoos, and the strategic tweaks that coach Tony Bennett could be putting in place to get things moving in the right direction.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

