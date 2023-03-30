The Doomsday Edition of the Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Is there going to be anybody left?

Reece Beekman is entering the NBA draft, on top of the transfer portal departures of Kadin Shedrick and Isaac Traudt.
Is there going to be anybody left?
Hootie and Chris Graham snoop around.
Reece Beekman is entering the NBA draft, on top of the transfer portal departures of Kadin Shedrick and Isaac Traudt.
Is there going to be anybody left?
Hootie and Chris Graham snoop around.
In a media call Thursday afternoon, Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner addressed the possibility of raising the national debt limit.
Sentara Timber Way Health Center’s Dr. Jordan Hill is the recipient of the 15th annual Sentara RMH Golden Stethoscope Award.