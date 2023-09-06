Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Denny Hamlin is back, apparently for the rest of his career behind the wheel, with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a multi-year deal to re-up with JGR.
Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the decision, and then the guys review the Southern 500, won by Kyle Larson, the first driver to advance to the next round of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.