Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR
Sports

Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Rod Mullins
Published date:
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

Denny Hamlin is back, apparently for the rest of his career behind the wheel, with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a multi-year deal to re-up with JGR.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the decision, and then the guys review the Southern 500, won by Kyle Larson, the first driver to advance to the next round of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Listen

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

Top News

1 Staunton Police chief: End of drug, gang task force ‘shouldn’t impact what we do at all’
2 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
3 Harrisonburg: Contractor selected for homeless center; completion set for fall 2024
4 Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game
5 Podcast: Star NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin signs multi-year deal to remain with JGR

Latest News

staunton
Local, Op/Eds

Queen City magic: Wishful thinking leads to Valley job opportunity

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, U.S.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

As several variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the United States, First Lady Jill Biden reportedly tested positive on Monday.

Economy, Schools, Virginia

UMW president named to business magazine’s list of most influential leaders in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s Virginia 500: The 2023-2024 Power List.

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, U.S.

Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, other charges

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Analysis: UVA, six-point underdogs at home, faces early must-win game

Chris Graham
food insecurity
Health, Virginia

Commonwealth provides funding for food systems in Craig, Henry counties, Virginia Beach

Rebecca Barnabi
smoke rising from manhole
Environment, Local

Harrisonburg to test sewer system for breaks and leaks, residents may see smoke

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy