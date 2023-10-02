Countries
Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval
Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Rod Mullins
nascar
Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Talladega on Sunday, outdueling Kevin Harvick, who was later DQ’d, to the finish line.

The win gives Blaney a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8.

Another playoff driver could punch a ticket to the Round of 8 with a win in this weekend’s race in Charlotte.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the top contenders from the playoff pool gearing for the win.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

