Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Talladega on Sunday, outdueling Kevin Harvick, who was later DQ’d, to the finish line.

The win gives Blaney a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8.

Another playoff driver could punch a ticket to the Round of 8 with a win in this weekend’s race in Charlotte.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down the top contenders from the playoff pool gearing for the win.