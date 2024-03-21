Countries
Podcast: Insider view of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Sports

Podcast: Insider view of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Rod Mullins
Published date:
denny hamlin bristol food city 500
Photo: NASCAR

Rod Mullins was in the media center for last weekend’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Being behind the scenes gives you a different perspective on a day of NASCAR Cup Series racing action.

Rod joins AFP editor Chris Graham to break down the race, won by Virginia native Denny Hamlin, and share what was being talked about in the pits.

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

